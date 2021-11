AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Ascension Academy students are back on stage after a year and preparing for their next production.

On November 12th and 13th students will perform “Manor of Death” by Craig Sodaro.

This is also a fundraiser for the theater department. Tickets are $20 and dessert will be served during intermission.

Ascension Academy Play

November 12th & 13th

Ascension Academy Cafeteria

$20 per ticket, dessert served during intermission