AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cuban American country music artist Ricky Valido joined us over Zoom to talk a little about his beginning in writing and recording music, and where the passion of it all came about.

The Nashville recording artist hails from South Florida and got his start when he was gifted an acoustic guitar from his great-grandmother around the age of eight.

“That led into writing poems and song writing and eventually that developed into me creating a band,” said Valido.

When Valido is not performing solo, he is a part of a band, The Hialeah Hillbillies which is actually his high school band, which also serves as his backing band these days. Valido said that the inspiration behind the name came from his hometown of Hialeah Florida, thus nicknaming the band The Hialeah Hillbillies. Although there are no hills in Hialeah, the name itself took inspiration from the Beverly Hillbillies.

The band still creates original music and continues to put out shows on a yearly basis.

The country music singer said he had never thought of going into this particular genre, but he feels what attracted him to it was the storytelling aspect of it. While also being influenced by older Western records he listened to growing up. He feels that is what has led him to where he is today.

When asked where his love of country music came from, he stated that it’s rooted from his grandparents. Before his grandparents came to the United States to settle here from Cuba, they worked as ranchers and farmers bringing along an agricultural style. Cuban folk music, storytelling and watching old Western movies with his grandfather also influenced his love for the country lifestyle and music.

Valido has opened for many big-time names within the country music industry such as Thomas Rhett, Alan Jackson, and Rascal Flatts. He feels each performance was eye-opening and inspiring.

“Its given me a learning experience and how to be more confident in what I do, and I’m just very grateful for those opportunities,” said Valido.

For more information, you can visit his website at RickyValido.com to learn more about his story and find upcoming shows as well as merchandise.