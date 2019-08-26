Artificial Intelligence Technology in Sports

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — August marks the start of the US Open tennis tournament and the kick-off of the Fantasy Football season. And while tennis and fantasy football have millions of fans, few of them likely know that behind the scenes, cutting edge technologies including artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud computing are changing the game.

Enter IBM. The technology company has a decades-long history of delivering next-generation digital experiences for some of the world’s most important sporting events, including the US Open, Wimbledon and The Masters, to name a few. And the company is now working with digital sports, like Fantasy Football, too.

Noah Syken, who is responsible for leading IBM’s sports and entertainment strategy and partnerships, shares more about the work IBM is doing with sports including how new technologies are impacting the fan experience, examples of IBM’s partnerships with major sporting events, and the future of sports, as IBM sees it.

