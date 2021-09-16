Art & Science of Deconstruction: Dr. Katie Blake Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —From teaching at Amarillo College to holding a Masters-level yoga instructor, Dr. Katie Blake is making waves in a lot of areas.

Check out the description of the episode below, and you can listen to it here.

A conversation with Katie Blake, PhD, a social psychologist who teaches at Amarillo College and is a Masters-level yoga instructor. Though based in Amarillo, she also hosts a virtual community of women all over the world who are in the process of deconstructing their faith. Dr. Blake tells host Jason Boyett why a reevaluation of religious traditions and beliefs can be so valuable—and why relationships and support are critical during that process. This episode is sponsored by NCWLa-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and Blue Handle Publishing.

