Art Is Good For You

AMARILLO (KAMR/KCIT) — Marsha Clements is a long-time resident of Canyon and an artist. When the pandemic began she says she stayed home a lot and started to feel down.

She decided to get back into the studio and start painting again and says she felt better both physically and mentally.

The High Plains is home to a lot of culture, art, and places to visit. Researchers have found that viewing or being around art is good for a person’s mental health.

So now Marsha is hosting evening art classes at Fourth Avenue Fine Art. If you’d like to attend one of the classes contact Marsha at Marsha@MarshaClements.com or at (806) 676-1733.

You can also visit her website here.