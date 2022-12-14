AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This year, Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT) will feature their Art Box project which provides creative resources for children in Title I elementary schools to engage in creativity at home. The Art Box is a kit of basic art supplies, materials, and ideas for how to stay creative at home. All Art Box communication materials are available in English and Spanish.

Readers can donate an Art Box at the link below or purchase one for individual use. If purchased for individual use, 100% of net proceeds go toward the Texas Cultural Trust in providing Arts Access to underserved communities.

The arts improve mental health and sustain social and emotional learning, while also increasing academic success and cultivating lifelong skills. Instead of buying a gift, donate in someone’s name–in any denomination–and make an investment in Texas’ creative legacy as a champion to children, artists, arts organizations, and our many creative industries. Honor your friends and loved ones with a gift that inspires the imagination and self-expression of children who have little to no access to creative resources.