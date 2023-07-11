This segment is sponsored by the Arena of Life Christian Academy.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —AOL Christian Academy is a private Christian school serving students in the Amarillo and Canyon area in grades PK – 12th grade. They also offer a dynamic Early Childhood Education (ECE) program for students 2 years old and under. The ECE program is very personalized with only six (6) students.

AOL Christian Academy is a partnership between parents and the church – the only two institutions they say are ordained by God to teach children. Their goal is to raise the next generation of Christian leaders so that their heritage may be passed onto future generations.

As a separate non-profit ministry of Arena of Life Church, their vision is the same, to make a difference. They want to connect to God, church, people and students.

They are accepting students year-round. Click here for more information.