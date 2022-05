AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and for many, they will undergo a need for mental health help.

Whether it be the need for counseling or therapy or medication, a big question for many includes “where do I start?” or “what resources are available to me?”.

The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition wants to let people know that resources are available to many across the High Plains and can be accessed by clicking here.