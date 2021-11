AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —March of Dimes works to education medical professionals and the public about best practices, research and services available to support the health of moms and babies.

Right now the Omega Delta Phi Fraternity at West Texas A&M University is hosting a NICU Supply Drive.

They need the following items:

Blankets

Diapers

Clothing

Direct Donations

For more information or to donate you can contact Hector at service.theta@omegadeltaphi.org or call (806) 220-8064.