AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Women for the Arts, a program of the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT), has selected 33 arts programs across the state to receive more than $170,000 in grants at their 16th Annual Meeting that took place on April 25 – 26, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Women for the Arts (TWA) is one of TXCT’s statewide giving circle, with more than 200 members from all over Texas. Through their collective generosity, TWA invests in the arts and arts education with the mission of increasing access to the arts for all Texas children.
“Since its inception in 2005, Texas Women for the Arts has awarded 318 grants, totaling nearly $3.7 million to arts programs across the state of Texas, and we are honored to continue this legacy in 2022,” said Heidi Marquez Smith, Executive Director of Texas Cultural Trust.
On Tuesday, April 26, day two of their annual meeting, Texas Women for the Arts granted Leslie D. Blanton the Donna Axum Whitworth Champion of the Arts Award for her continued support, promotion, and generosity for arts and culture in the state of Texas. Blanton currently serves as Chairman of the Governing Council for the Shepherd Society of the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University. She is a member of the Liberal Arts Development Board and the National Leadership Board of the Jack S. Blanton Museum of Art at The University of Texas. Blanton is also a long-time member of the Texas Cultural Trust Board of Directors, serving in various capacities including Board Chairman and Co-Chairman of the 2019 Texas Medal of the Arts Awards and is a founding member of Texas Women for the Arts, of which she previously chaired and will chair again in 2022-2023.
The 2022 Texas Women for the Arts Impact Grantees are:
- Creative Kids, El Paso
- Art Center of Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi
- Artpace San Antonio, San Antonio
- Hope Stone, Inc., Houston
- Rockport Center for the Arts, Rockport
- Texas Ballet Theater, Inc., Fort Worth
- Ellen Noel Art Museum of the Permian Basin, Odessa
- Imagination Fort Worth, Fort Worth
- Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Association Inc., Fort Worth
- El Paso Symphony Orchestra Assn., Inc., El Paso
- Art League Houston, Houston
- Harris County Cultural Arts Council, Houston
- Victoria Ballet Theatre, Victoria
- The Kindness Campaign, Austin
- Lubbock Community Theatre, Lubbock
- Magik Theatre, San Antonio
- Contemporary Art Museum Plainview, Plainview
- Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County, Fort Worth
- Gillespie County Children’s Foundation, Fredericksburg
- Alcorta’s Folklórico Diamante, Inc., Corpus Christi
- Zachary Scott Theatre Center, Austin
- Amphibian Productions, Inc., Fort Worth
- Cypress Creek Fine Arts Association, Spring
- Amarillo Museum of Art, Amarillo
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Longview
- Kids Excel El Paso, Inc., El Paso
- Art Museum of South Texas, Corpus Christi
- The Citadelle Art Foundation, Canadian
- Amarillo Symphony, Inc., Amarillo
- Austin Classical Guitar, Austin
- Texas Book Festival, Austin
- Young Audiences of Northeast Texas, Tyler
- Ballet Austin Incorporated, Austin
Texas Women for the Arts 2022 Executive Committee:
- Chair– Judy Robison
- Vice-Chair– Linda LaMantia
- Immediate Past Chair/Legacy Chair– Leslie Blanton
- Membership Chair– Janis Brous
- Membership Vice-Chair– Jessica Karlsruher
- Membership Vice-Chair– Janna Paulson
- Nominating Vice-Chair/Legacy Vice-Chair– Isha Rogers Santamaria
- Nominating Vice-Chair– Sharron Buschman
- 2022 Annual Meeting Chair– Kim Lewis
- 2022 Annual Meeting Chair– Mary Vance Jones
- Grants Chair– Nancy Seliger
- Grants Vice-Chair– Cheryl Votzmeyer
- Governance Chair– Eliza Duncan
- Governance Vice-Chair– Lisa Ivie Miller
- Board Liaison– Tania Schwartz
- Travel Chair– Laura Matz
- Travel Vice-Chair– Jan McKee
TWA grant applications for 2023 will open for submission on October 1, 2022 and will close December 1, 2022. For more information on the Texas Cultural Trust and their Texas Women for the Arts program, please visit www.txculturaltrust.org.