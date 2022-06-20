AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Women for the Arts, a program of the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT), has selected 33 arts programs across the state to receive more than $170,000 in grants at their 16th Annual Meeting that took place on April 25 – 26, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Women for the Arts (TWA) is one of TXCT’s statewide giving circle, with more than 200 members from all over Texas. Through their collective generosity, TWA invests in the arts and arts education with the mission of increasing access to the arts for all Texas children.

“Since its inception in 2005, Texas Women for the Arts has awarded 318 grants, totaling nearly $3.7 million to arts programs across the state of Texas, and we are honored to continue this legacy in 2022,” said Heidi Marquez Smith, Executive Director of Texas Cultural Trust.

On Tuesday, April 26, day two of their annual meeting, Texas Women for the Arts granted Leslie D. Blanton the Donna Axum Whitworth Champion of the Arts Award for her continued support, promotion, and generosity for arts and culture in the state of Texas. Blanton currently serves as Chairman of the Governing Council for the Shepherd Society of the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University. She is a member of the Liberal Arts Development Board and the National Leadership Board of the Jack S. Blanton Museum of Art at The University of Texas. Blanton is also a long-time member of the Texas Cultural Trust Board of Directors, serving in various capacities including Board Chairman and Co-Chairman of the 2019 Texas Medal of the Arts Awards and is a founding member of Texas Women for the Arts, of which she previously chaired and will chair again in 2022-2023.

The 2022 Texas Women for the Arts Impact Grantees are:

Creative Kids, El Paso

Art Center of Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi

Artpace San Antonio, San Antonio

Hope Stone, Inc., Houston

Rockport Center for the Arts, Rockport

Texas Ballet Theater, Inc., Fort Worth

Ellen Noel Art Museum of the Permian Basin, Odessa

Imagination Fort Worth, Fort Worth

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Association Inc., Fort Worth

El Paso Symphony Orchestra Assn., Inc., El Paso

Art League Houston, Houston

Harris County Cultural Arts Council, Houston

Victoria Ballet Theatre, Victoria

The Kindness Campaign, Austin

Lubbock Community Theatre, Lubbock

Magik Theatre, San Antonio

Contemporary Art Museum Plainview, Plainview

Jewish Federation of Fort Worth & Tarrant County, Fort Worth

Gillespie County Children’s Foundation, Fredericksburg

Alcorta’s Folklórico Diamante, Inc., Corpus Christi

Zachary Scott Theatre Center, Austin

Amphibian Productions, Inc., Fort Worth

Cypress Creek Fine Arts Association, Spring

Amarillo Museum of Art, Amarillo

Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Longview

Kids Excel El Paso, Inc., El Paso

Art Museum of South Texas, Corpus Christi

The Citadelle Art Foundation, Canadian

Amarillo Symphony, Inc., Amarillo

Austin Classical Guitar, Austin

Texas Book Festival, Austin

Young Audiences of Northeast Texas, Tyler

Ballet Austin Incorporated, Austin



Texas Women for the Arts 2022 Executive Committee:

Chair– Judy Robison

Vice-Chair– Linda LaMantia

Immediate Past Chair/Legacy Chair– Leslie Blanton

Membership Chair– Janis Brous

Membership Vice-Chair– Jessica Karlsruher

Membership Vice-Chair– Janna Paulson

Nominating Vice-Chair/Legacy Vice-Chair– Isha Rogers Santamaria

Nominating Vice-Chair– Sharron Buschman

2022 Annual Meeting Chair– Kim Lewis

2022 Annual Meeting Chair– Mary Vance Jones

Grants Chair– Nancy Seliger

Grants Vice-Chair– Cheryl Votzmeyer

Governance Chair– Eliza Duncan

Governance Vice-Chair– Lisa Ivie Miller

Board Liaison– Tania Schwartz

Travel Chair– Laura Matz

Travel Vice-Chair– Jan McKee

TWA grant applications for 2023 will open for submission on October 1, 2022 and will close December 1, 2022. For more information on the Texas Cultural Trust and their Texas Women for the Arts program, please visit www.txculturaltrust.org.