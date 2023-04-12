AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Author Andrew Brandt is back with some great book recommendations for April. These are romance novels.

Brandt speaks on the different types of romance novels, and why he likes the two books he is recommending.

First is a book called Yours Truly. The description is below.

Dr. Briana Ortiz’s life is seriously flatlining. Her divorce is just about finalized, her brother’s running out of time to find a kidney donor, and that promotion she wants? Oh, that’s probably going to the new man-doctor who’s already registering eighty-friggin’-seven on Briana’s “pain in my ass” scale. But just when all systems are set to hate, Dr. Jacob Maddox completely flips the game . . . by sending Briana a letter.

And it’s a really good letter. Like the kind that proves that Jacob isn’t actually Satan. Worse, he might be this fantastically funny and subversively likeable guy who’s terrible at first impressions. Because suddenly he and Bri are exchanging letters, sharing lunch dates in her “sob closet,” and discussing the merits of freakishly tiny horses. But when Jacob decides to give Briana the best gift imaginable—a kidney for her brother—she wonders just how she can resist this quietly sexy new doctor . . . especially when he calls in a favor she can’t refuse.

Second is a book called Shut Up and Dance, the description of that is below. Also check the video below for Andrew’s interview with the author Liindsey Jesionowski.

Angie’s life was a choreographed dance– thoughtfully planned and perfectly executed.

Until a year ago.

Losing her job, moving to a new town, and barely making ends meet? Definitely not part of the plan.

Neither is living in the same town as Johnny—a guy with more charm than a box of leprechaun-themed cereal. His toothpaste ad-worthy smile might work on every other girl, but not on Angie. For the most part.

When her dance partner breaks his foot and can’t help teach the charity ballroom dance lessons she’d agreed to, Angie is desperate to find a new partner. Not in life, of course. Just on the dance floor.

Johnny is the last person she wants to tango with, but his help is an offer she can’t refuse. Besides, keeping your enemy close is supposed to be a smart move, right?

But during the long rehearsals and late nights, Angie sees he might not be the villain she thought. Although, that’s part of his routine, isn’t it? She’s seen this story play out before. She knows all too well how it ends with guys like him.

If she doesn’t tighten up her frame, Johnny will continue to cha-cha his way even closer. And this time, he might do more than step on her feet.

He might stomp right on her heart.

A sweet, feel-good romantic comedy, Shut Up and Dance has slow-burn chemistry and plenty of sizzle without on-page explicit content.