AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —During the summer months, experts predict that kids can lose anywhere between 17% and 34% of their school-year knowledge.

AT&T has a new website that can help prevent that. The website is called “The Achievery” and is a free digital learning platform designed to make online learning more engaging and inspiring for K-12 students.

They partnered with Warner Media so it has characters like Wonder Woman and Aquaman as part of it. And some of the biggest online education organizations contributed lessons to the Achievery – Khan Academy, Girls Who Code, Common Sense, and more. This is for anyone, whether you’re an AT&T customer or not.

Also for those who don’t have reliable internet access, the government has a new program that you can take advantage of, the Affordable Connectivity Program. Click here to see if you qualify, if you do, it’ll provide a $30 credit every month to qualifying families.

AT&T also has an internet plan called “Access” that takes that credit and automatically applies it, so eligible households get free internet.