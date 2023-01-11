AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The new year means that people are making resolutions related to health and fitness.

Cory Cullers, AT&T Director of Sales explains how wearable devices like the Apple watch or fitness trackers can monitor your workouts and pair with your phone to monitor your fitness journey.

Cullers also encourages you to get a protective cover for your phone so that if it drops during your workout it won’t break or crack.

Cullers also says that while working out is part of your fitness journey, food is also an aspect and there are apps like “Fooducate” and “Lose it!” are apps that have free services that can track your food intake and keep you on the right track.