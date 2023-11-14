This segment is sponsored by American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —With an estimated 4.5 million properties at high or extreme risk of wildfire in the U.S. it has never been more important for policymakers, businesses, and individuals to take steps that will enhance the resilience of their property. This will increase their capacity to withstand, respond to, and quickly recover from natural disasters. In response to growing wildfire risk, the federal Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission recently released its final report, “On Fire: The Report of the Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission.” The Commission was established at the direction of Congress as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and members were appointed by the Biden-Harris Administration.

As noted in the Commission’s report, substantial change in the federal government’s approach to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires and address impacts is crucial. But society also has a role in this effort. To shift the trajectory of the wildfire crisis, the status quo cannot continue. Significant changes must be made to better prepare communities from wildfire. The final report published by the Commission, identifies critical actions needed – in both the built and natural environments – to stem property loss and environmental impacts, and to safeguard public health and the safety and effectiveness of wildfire response, providing a roadmap for moving in the right direction.

