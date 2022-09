AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Who doesn’t love a good apple cobbler or crisp?

This is an easy way to make it with little effort.

Ingredients

2-packages of Martha White Apple Cinnamon Muffin Mix

2-21oz cans of apple pie filling

1-stick of butter

Directions

Add apple pie filling in bottom of medium sized dish

Sprinkle packages of muffin mix on top, don’t mix it

Slice stick of butter, lay it over the top

Bake at 350 for 50-60 minutes

Serve with whipped cream or ice cream