AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is holding its “Operation Candy Buyback” on Nov. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

APDO said it will be paying $2 per pound of candy up to three pounds. The candy will be gathered and sent to troops stationed overseas.

During the event snow cones, face painting and games will be available.