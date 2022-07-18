AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Graves with AOMS first started out using social media to show people what some of the procedures they do look like.

That quickly sparked into new trends of using social media to post funny videos of patients, with their consent, for things like post-wisdom teeth extractions.

Dr. Graves explains that using social media not only makes followers laugh, but it also recruits new patients, and eases the fears of some who might be planning to schedule.

