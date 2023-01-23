AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We’re told to see the dentist at least twice a year, and that’s if you don’t have a lot of issues with your teeth. Once there are issues, we all know how expensive it can get.

That’s where the Full Smile Day comes in to help, with providing dental services to those in the Amarillo area.

The 4th Full Smile Day is happening March 24th and 25th. Check out the below website and email address to fill out a contact form.

www.fullsmilefoundation.com/fullsmileday

info@fullsmilefoundation.com