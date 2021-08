AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is opening up the registration for their “Smile Again” program.

This offers one patient a full-arch restoration procedure at no cost. This is a procedure that would normally cost $50,000 to complete.

For AOMS, it’s a way to give back to the community and help someone to get a better smile.

