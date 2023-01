AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s a non-surgical body contouring treatment being offered by AOMS.

It helps to treat muscle and fat and equates to 20,000 crunches in one 30-minute session.

This can be used on several areas like the stomach, butt, arms and more.

AOMS offers free consultations if you want to find out how this can help you. Call (806) 353-1055 and ask for Amanda.