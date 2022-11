AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —AOMS has been hosting an amazing event each year, Christmas in the Park.

It’s a chance for them to give back to those living in shelters or dealing with homelessness by supplying them with backpacks and essentials.

That event is coming up on December 10th, and before that AOMS is asking for other businesses to step up and help them help more people.

If your business is interested in helping call (806) 353-1055 to sign up to help AOMS.