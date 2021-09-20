AOMS Introduces Newest Doctor, Explains Full Smile Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –AOMS has a number of great people in a lot of different offices across Amarillo and the High Plains.

Dr. Natalia Radzikowski is one of the newest doctors on the Full Smile team and resides at the Dumas AOMS location.

She will also be at AOMS’ Full Smile Day on September 24th and 25th where several doctors will be providing free dental procedures, restorative care, extractions, oral cancer screenings and more.

You can register for that event via the Full Smile Foundation.