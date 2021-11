AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Food, coats, and winter essentials. That’s what is available to the community thanks to Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.

They’re hosting “Christmas in the Park” on December 11th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ellwood Park.

There will be food and winter essentials as well as coats for those in need.