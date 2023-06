AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Iron Horse Shootout is a great event showcasing the awesome skills motorcycle skills law enforcement from across the area have.

Before the event, you can get a teaser event thanks to AOMS/Full Smile Dental/and the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

The event is happening on July 7th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the AOMS parking lot located at 5051 S. Soncy.