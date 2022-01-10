AOMS Explains 4-Hour Smile Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Imagine getting a whole new smile in about 4 hours.

That’s possible at AOMS with their 4-Hour Smile Program. This program is for those who are missing most or all of their teeth and receive a “permanent, efficient, and cost-effective solution”.

Benefits of the 4-Hour Smile Procedure

Enjoy the foods you love without pain or denture slippage

No more buying denture adhesive or other products

Gain the confidence to smile again

Improve your appearance by supporting your skin and muscles with new teeth

Prevent bone loss and other oral health problems

The 4-Hour Smile Procedure

The surgical procedure itself can be finished in one 4-hour appointment, and patients will leave the office with a brand new, beautiful smile. Your oral surgeon will discuss the procedure in full, including your anesthesia and sedation options, during your first visit to our office. We will also take 3D CBCT scans for a detailed view of your teeth.

After your anesthesia is administered, your oral surgeon can remove any remaining teeth and place your dental implants. Your final prosthesis will then be attached to as few as four dental implants.