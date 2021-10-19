Another Chance House Hosting Inaugural “Home for Christmas” Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another Chance House provides opportunities and resources to men who are homeless or on the brink of being homeless.

Aside from their many resources, the organization is also hosting their inaugural “Come Home for Christmas” event on December 3rd.

At this event following the Center City Electric Light Parade, people can get a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Christmas lights, food, drinks, and make an ornament.

Another Chance House residents are making limited-edition ornaments for the event and they’ll be available to purchase.