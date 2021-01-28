Annual Valentine’s Cookie Sale Returns, Benefits Opportunity School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Opportunity School is a program at the First Presbyterian Church. It’s mission is to provide high quality early learning and care for children age 0-5.

Meeting the educational needs of underserved children in Amarillo neighborhoods, equipping them and their families for success in school and in life, has been the school’s mission in the community.

Purchase two dozen, delicious thumbprint cookies, packaged in a decorative box, delivered to the Amarillo location of your choice for $25 on Valentine’s Day – Friday, February 12. To ensure Valentine’s Day delivery, cookie orders are due no later than Monday, February 8.

To place an order click here.

With the help of sponsors, to underwrite the costs of the cookie sale, 100% of the proceeds for each box of cookies sold goes directly to help children and families served by Opportunity School.

To become a cook sponsor click here.