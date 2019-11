Annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival this weekend

UMBARGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 68th Annual Umbarger German Sausage Festival is happening this weekend.

It’s Sunday, November 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages six to ten, and ages six and under are free.

The meal consists of German sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, and homemade bread. A drive-up takeout is available.

There will also be a drawing, country store, children’s train ride, bazaar, sausage and sauerkraut sales.