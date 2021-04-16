Annual Shred it Day Benefitting Amarillo Crime Stoppers Happening this Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Crime Stoppers wants to help you protect your identity. The best way to keep your identity safe from thieves is secure destruction from a certified company.

Bring all your old paperwork out to our special event April 17th from 10 AM until 2 PM, for our 14th annual “Shred It Day”. Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo will be at Market Street United located at 2530 S Georgia St along with Document Shredding and Storage shredding your important items that you want to protect from thieves.

This is a fantastic way not only to prevent identity theft but also recycle paper that would typically end up in our landfill. The recycling saves trees and helps to decrease the energy waste related to creating new paper.

We will take up to 4 bags or boxes for ON SITE destruction. Don’t forget to make a donation to your local program on April 17th. Thanks in advance for your support!