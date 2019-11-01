Annual Christmas Roundup underway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — This weekend, thousands of shoppers will head to the Amarillo Civic Center to find the perfect gift for everyone on their list at the Christmas Roundup.

Christmas Roundup is Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3 at the Amarillo Civic Center North and South halls.

Shopping Hours:

Fri Nov 1: 10 AM – 8 PM

Sat Nov 2: 10 AM – 6 PM

Sun Nov 3: 11 AM – 4 PM

A weekend pass is $8. Children 12 and under are free.

Tickets are available at the door.

https://www.facebook.com/christmas-roundup-amarillo-319300764755620