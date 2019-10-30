1  of  8
Annual Christmas Roundup returns this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — This weekend, thousands of shoppers will head to the Amarillo Civic Center to find the perfect gift for everyone on their list at the Christmas Roundup.

Co-chairs Lindy and Andrea are in with a look at all of the festive fun.

Christmas Roundup is Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3 at the Amarillo Civic Center North and South halls.

Shopping Hours:

  • Fri Nov 1: 10 AM – 8 PM
  • Sat Nov 2: 10 AM – 6 PM
  • Sun Nov 3: 11 AM – 4 PM

A weekend pass is $8. Children 12 and under are free.

Tickets are available at the door.

