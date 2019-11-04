Annual Caregivers Conference Set for Next Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Someone in the world develops dementia every three seconds, meaning upwards of 50-million people in the world have dementia.

Likely, many of those people are being cared for by a friend or family member — a task that can seem daunting.

Ken Branum with High Plains Senior Care Hospice has more information on a caregiver conference to help navigate that role.

More Info from on the event:

14th Annual Caregivers Conference “Finding Hope, Humor & Heart in Caregiving”

The Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle and Amarillo College are excited to announce a free educational conference and CEU event for family or professional caregivers from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, 2019 at Central Church of Christ’s Commons Area located at 1401 S Monroe, Amarillo, Texas.

This conference will feature caregiver speaker, author and co-founder of caregiverhelp.com, Elaine Sanchez. Based on her own experience of caring for family elders, Caregiver Speaker Elaine Sanchez, developed a passion for helping others cope with emotional stress of caring for family elders. This conference will help educate caregivers how to cope with caregiver anger and guilt. Attendees will learn to handle caregiver depression and grief. Elaine will also discuss the tough challenges of dementia-related challenging behaviors.

Lunch will be provided by Olivia’s Angels at the event along with CEU’s for Social Workers, and LPCs at no cost with reserved seating. Persons wishing to attend should reserve their seating by calling 806-651-3482 or emailing sloya@mail.wtamu.edu.

Sponsors for this event include, West Texas AHEC, High Plains Senior Care Hospice, Amerigroup, Northwest Senior Advantage, Skywest Assisted Living by Shaw, The Cottages at Quail Creek, Park Central, Brookdale Senior Living, BSA Compassion Homecare, Superior Health Plan, AARP and Medi-Drive Pharmacy. For more information about this event, contact Jaime Sharp at 806-331-2227.

Area Agency on Aging of the Panhandle

415 SW 8th St, Amarillo, TX 79101

806-331-2227

http://theprpc.org/Programs/Aging/default.html