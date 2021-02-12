Annual Beans and Cornbread Event Changing Shape in 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The annual Beans and Cornbread luncheon is a way to raise funds for the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless.

The meal is a way for people to experience what those who experience homelessness or poverty have to eat sometimes.

This year, the event is going virtual and getting a new name moving from “Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless” to “Community Campaign for the Homeless”

Their annual Beans and Cornbread event a virtual event in 2021 and renaming it The Upside Down Beans & Cornbread Luncheon. The virtual event will allow all community members to make their best gift to assist those facing the devastating consequences of homelessness. The event is happening on March 11, 2021, Beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The event will be broadcast on Panhandle PBS and livestreamed on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AmaCommunityCampaign

We also present two awards during the luncheon.

o The Victorious Heart Award goes to someone who has overcome the struggle of homelessness. They have faced the hardships of homelessness and victoriously overcome.

o The Golden Heart Award is given to someone who has been, or currently is, extraordinarily dedicated to caring for our community members who are experiencing homelessness. Their heart has changed the life of someone experiencing homelessness.

o Nominations are due before February 15, 2021 and can be submitted to sglasco@cctxp.org.

100% of all donations received will help men, women, and children overcoming the effects of homelessness in our community through 15 local agencies.

The Campaign’s goal is to reach $100,000 before March 30, 2021 to qualify for a matching grant from the Don & Sybil Harrington Foundation. We are 1/3 of the way there, but we need your help to assist our friends experiencing homelessness!

Donations are welcome online here.