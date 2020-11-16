Annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast Going Virtual

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast has been a Tuesday before Thanksgiving tradition for 31 years.

In 2020, the event is moving online and will start at 6 a.m. on November 24th.

This year’s featured speaker is Daron Babcock. Aptly described by D Magazine as “The Rogue Shepherd,” the Panhandle native left his mid-six-figure job and home to found Bonton Farms in South Dallas. At Bonton Farms, Daron gives people work so they can build resumes and get other jobs. Bonton Farms provides food for the neighborhood and a place of respite for people who find themselves in need.

For more information on the prayer breakfast and how to watch it click here.