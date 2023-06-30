This segment is sponsored by Angel Studios.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death. This emotionally riveting narrative is a powerful story of heroism and stands as a testament to the tenacious spirit of those who refuse to let evil triumph.

Starring Jim Caviezel (THE PASSION OF THE CHRIST, FREQUENCY, DEJA VU), Academy Award Winner Mira Sorvino (THE FINAL CUT, “Psych,” AFTER EVER HAPPY), Bill Camp (12 YEARS A SLAVE, “The Queen’s Gambit,” JOKER), José Zúñiga (TWILIGHT, “Madam Secretary,” “American Crime Story”), Eduardo Verástegui (UNPLANNED, SON OF GOD, PAUL BLART: MALL COP 2), who is also a producer, and written and directed by Alejandro Monteverde (Toronto winner “Bella” and “Little Boy”).

Using patent-pending technology Angel Studios developed for its original series “The Chosen,” fans can “pay it forward” by buying SOUND OF FREEDOM movie tickets for others to watch for free. Pay it forward details can be found here: Angel.com/sof. Learn more about SOUND OF FREEDOM here: soundoffreedommovie.com.