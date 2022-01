AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —If you’re wanted to donate blood but maybe you’re nervous, know that the staff at Coffee Memorial Blood Center will take care of you.

45 minutes to an hour is all it will take from start to finish.

Andy walks through the process and what to expect if you want to donate.

Don’t forget the M*A*S*H Blood Drive is happening January 8th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.