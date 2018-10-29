Andy & Meaghan Chat: Weekends, World Series and More

Today is National Cat Day.

The Boston Red Sox won the World Series.

A remake of "Clueless" is underway.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Stacey Dash and Alicia Silverstone walking and talking on their mobile phones in a scene from the film 'Clueless', 1995. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Getty Images)

Blue Bell ice cream introduced its new Peppermint Bark ice cream flavor.