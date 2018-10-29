Studio 4

Andy & Meaghan Chat: Weekends, World Series and More

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 03:07 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 04:51 PM CDT

Today is National Cat Day. 

The Boston Red Sox won the World Series. 

A remake of "Clueless" is underway. 

Blue Bell ice cream introduced its new Peppermint Bark ice cream flavor.

