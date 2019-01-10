Studio 4

Andy & Meaghan Chat: Oscar Hosts, Houseplants and More

Posted: Jan 10, 2019 03:14 PM CST

Updated: Jan 10, 2019 05:05 PM CST

Today is Houseplant Appreciation Day. 

Variety reports that the Oscars will proceed without any host. 

One investor thinks Dollar Tree should raise their prices. 

 

