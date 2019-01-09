Studio 4

Andy & Meaghan Chat: Kliff Kingsbury, Fiji Water Girl & More

Today is National Apricot Day.

The Arizona Cardinals have hired former Texas Tech Head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be their next head coach. 

The "Fiji Water Girl" stole the spotlight at Sunday's Golden Globes. 

People Magazine reports that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West fourth child will be a boy via surrogate. 

Starbucks releases the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte.

