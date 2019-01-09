Andy & Meaghan Chat: Kliff Kingsbury, Fiji Water Girl & More
Today is National Apricot Day.
The Arizona Cardinals have hired former Texas Tech Head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be their next head coach.
The "Fiji Water Girl" stole the spotlight at Sunday's Golden Globes.
People Magazine reports that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West fourth child will be a boy via surrogate.
Starbucks releases the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte.
More Stories
-
The New Year is here, and new exciting food trends are starting to…
-
If you want a look at what's new in consumer electronics and…
-
A Taste of Latin American Heritage is more than just a series of…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.