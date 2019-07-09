Andy & Meaghan Chat: Chick-Fil-A, Tennis and More

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is Tuesday, July 11. It is National Sugar Cookie Day.
Today is also National Cow Appreciation Day. Until 7 p.m., if you dress up like a cow and go to Chick-Fil-A, you will get a free entree.
An Arkansas restaurant’s new menu item, “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” has gone viral.
15-year-old American Cori, “Coco” Gauff lost in the 4th round of Wimbledon yesterday.
Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 for allegedly damaging a practice court with her racquet.
Instagram is taking steps to crack down on bullying online.
A movie expert is breaking down what makes a movie a “classic.”
Amazon is starting to sell tiny homes.