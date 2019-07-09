Andy & Meaghan Chat: Chick-Fil-A, Tennis and More

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is Tuesday, July 11. It is National Sugar Cookie Day.

Today is also National Cow Appreciation Day. Until 7 p.m., if you dress up like a cow and go to Chick-Fil-A, you will get a free entree.

An Arkansas restaurant’s new menu item, “My Girlfriend is Not Hungry” has gone viral.

15-year-old American Cori, “Coco” Gauff lost in the 4th round of Wimbledon yesterday.

Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 for allegedly damaging a practice court with her racquet.

Instagram is taking steps to crack down on bullying online.

A movie expert is breaking down what makes a movie a “classic.”

Audrey Hepburn in movie art for the film ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’, 1961. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)

The Wizard Of Oz, poster, from left: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Ray Bolger on 1950s. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

Gone With The Wind, poster, from left: Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, 1939. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

Amazon is starting to sell tiny homes.