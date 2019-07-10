Andy & Meaghan Chat: Beyonce, Volkswagen Beetle and More

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is Wednesday, July 10. It is National Pina Colada Day.

Beyonce released a new song, “Spirit.” The song will be featured on the album “The Lion King: The Gift.”

It’s the end of the road for the Volkswagen Beetle.

A new poll found workers under the age of 50 are more likely to view older Americans in the workforce as a negative thing.

There are a few common things that kids to do to feel more like an adult.

The Boston Globe details how people can take on a different persona when they are flying.