Andy & Jackie Play Golf for Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Golf Tournaments are back in Amarillo this summer and that’s good news for the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

After taking the year off because of COVID-19, they’re back on the course looking to raise money for scholarships.

Andy Justus and Jackie Kingston are checking in from Comanche Trail Golf Course.



This Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has more than 250 members.This year 39 teams signed up to play with was one of their biggest turnouts ever.



Up Next: August 20th they are having their Fajita Festival at Star Light Ranch. They’ll continue the fun on October 7th with the Flavors de Amarillo Mariachi Festival.