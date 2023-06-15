AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Andrew Brandt frequents our Studio 4 show with book recommendations or new information about his latest book.

What you might not know is that he’s also one of the owners of a business called “Phone Medic”. He speaks about both careers in this week’s Hey Amarillo podcast which you can listen to here.

A conversation with Andrew Brandt, a local novelist and one of the owners of Phone Medic, a smartphone and computer repair business with locations in Amarillo, Canyon and Lubbock. With host Jason Boyett, Brandt shares about these two divergent career paths. In one, he grew a computer repair hobby into a multi-location business—including a new Phone Medic site in Lubbock—by dreaming big and partnering with the right people. In the other, this author of books like Mixtape for the End of the World and Picture Unavailable drew from a childhood love of reading and a dedication to telling stories. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty and Shemen Dental.