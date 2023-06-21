AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Author Andrew Brandt has been giving viewers his book recommendations for several months now.

This month he’s got his two favorites books of the year, so far.

First is “The Light Parade” by Lily Brooks-Dalton, a post-apocalyptic look at southern Florida in the wake of dramatic climate change.

Then “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, a tale of two friends—often in love but never lovers—who start a video game company together and the push and pull of relationship dynamics over the thirty years that the story takes place.