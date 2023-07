AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —As part of their Troubadour series, Andrea Hoag and Paul Oorts are playing a show at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast on July 17th.

Gates open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Starlight Canyon is located at 100 Brentwood Rd. There is a suggested $15 cash donation and you can bring your own food, drinks, chairs, and blankets.

For more on Andrea Hoag click here. For more on Paul Oorts click here.