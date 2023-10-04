AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Anchored Life Academy is an organization trying to help “people navigate through life by providing coaching products and services that lead to transformation, hope, healing, and wholeness”.

The organization is hosting several group sessions called “Miscarriage & Newborn Loss Support Group” which you can attend on October 5th, 12th, and/or 19th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at BSA Hospice of the Southwest located at 5211 SW 9th Ave.

You can visit their website here for more information, and follow what they’re doing on their Facebook page or Instagram.