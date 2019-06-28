An Explosion of Science

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Celebrate the USA with the family fun event Explode! The event is at the Don Harrington Discovery Center on Tuesday, July 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be patriotic crafts and activities. Bursting combustions and explosions are happening every half hour, with the first one at 6:30 p.m. There will also be hot dogs and sno cones. Admission is $5 per person. Children under 2 and active/retired military (with I.D.) are free.

There are just 4 weeks left of summer camps at DHDC. Camps are for ages 3-6th grade and teach a science curriculum that is a mix of fun and learning. Register your kids for half-day or full day.

For more information on Explode and summer camps, visit dhdc.org.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center

1200 Streit Drive

(806) 355-9547

