An Evening with Micha Boyett

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Micha Boyett is coming to Amarillo to encourage parents and caregivers of children or loved ones with special needs.

An Evening with Micha is on Thursday, October 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Southwest Church of Christ. The event is free and open to the public. Please register for free childcare online at www.turncenter.org. For more, contact Amanda Lawson at (806) 353-3596.

Micha is from Amarillo but currently lives in San Francisco with her husband and three children. Their youngest has Down syndrome.

Micha is the author of “Found: A Story of Questions, Grace, and Everyday Prayer” and co-host of “The Lucky Few Podcast”, a weekly podcast celebrating the lives of people with Down syndrome.

She writes about faith, parenting, and the beauty and challenge of raising kids with different abilities. Boyett holds an MFA in poetry from Syracuse University and has written for The Washington Post, Christianity Today, and Patheos.

This event is sponsored by: Amarillo Children’s Clinic Amarillo National Bank Anonymous in Honor of Turn Center Staff Bruce & Robbie Moseley Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild Turn Center Dwayne & Connie Wootton.

Turn Center

1250 Wallace Blvd

806-353-3596

turncenter.org