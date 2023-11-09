AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amy Hart is the latest guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast.

You can listen to that here.

A conversation with Amy Hart, which is the on-air name of Amarillo radio personality Amy Presley. A local radio mainstay, Hart is Amarillo College’s Audio Media Coordinator and the Music Director for FM90 KACV-FM, the long-running radio station at AC. She’s also the co-producer of a new Texas Panhandle-focused true crime podcast series about the missing persons case of Dorien Thomas. Dorien grew up in Amarillo’s North Heights neighborhood but disappeared in 1998, when he was 9 years old. The case remains unsolved. Hart shares with host Jason Boyett about her radio career, her new podcast, and what she learned digging into facts of Dorien’s disappearance. This episode is sponsored by Storybridge and Shemen Dental.