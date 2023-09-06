AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Depot is a nonprofit organization focused on the history of Amarillo and the surrounding areas when it comes to railroads.

Right now they’re asking the people of Amarillo and the surrounding area to consider telling the Federal Railroad Administration if Amarillo should be home to an Amtrak Daily Long-Distance Service. The FRA is currently conducting a study to evaluate the restoration of daily long-distance intercity rail passenger service and new Amtrak long-distance routes.

This study will create a long-term vision, and identify capital projects and funding needed to make it happen.

To learn more about Amtrak, and to contact the study team, or learn more about what The Amarillo Depot is all about click here.